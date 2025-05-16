Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.770-3.790 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $56.5 billion-$56.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $56.4 billion. Cisco Systems also updated its Q4 2025 guidance to 0.960-0.980 EPS.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 4.8%

Shares of CSCO opened at $64.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.60. Cisco Systems has a 1 year low of $44.50 and a 1 year high of $66.50.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $14.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 26.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cisco Systems will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.62%.

Cisco Systems announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the network equipment provider to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.53.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $46,474.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,155 shares in the company, valued at $2,693,013.45. This represents a 1.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 11,808 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $760,080.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 200,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,886,294.67. The trade was a 5.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,635 shares of company stock valued at $931,901 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cisco Systems stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 49.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,187 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,562 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

