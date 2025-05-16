Promising Insurance Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – May 13th

Tesla, UnitedHealth Group, and Berkshire Hathaway are the three Insurance stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Insurance stocks are shares of publicly traded insurance companies, giving investors equity ownership in firms that underwrite risk and collect premiums. Their performance reflects a blend of underwriting profits, investment income on reserves and claim payouts, and is influenced by factors such as interest‐rate trends, regulatory changes and catastrophe risk. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Insurance stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $17.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $335.69. The stock had a trading volume of 111,289,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,387,755. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 164.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla has a one year low of $167.41 and a one year high of $488.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $259.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $328.24.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $67.15 on Tuesday, hitting $311.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,275,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,917,101. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $486.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $520.74. UnitedHealth Group has a one year low of $310.12 and a one year high of $630.73. The firm has a market cap of $282.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.56.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of BRK.B traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $514.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,960,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,002,114. Berkshire Hathaway has a 52 week low of $401.58 and a 52 week high of $542.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $518.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $485.32.

