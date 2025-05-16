Shell Asset Management Co. Has $4.63 Million Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,289 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 34,430 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,851,000 after purchasing an additional 7,277 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 120.2% in the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,430 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.86.

Union Pacific Stock Up 1.0%

UNP stock opened at $230.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $224.29 and a 200-day moving average of $233.67. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $204.66 and a fifty-two week high of $258.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.03). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 41.12%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 48.29%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

