Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) is Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s 7th Largest Position

Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA trimmed its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,648 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises 2.4% of Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $3,149,754,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,083,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,604,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,444 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,905.4% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 903,232 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $469,889,000 after purchasing an additional 858,193 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 68,617.0% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 762,759 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $396,810,000 after purchasing an additional 761,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $377,901,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on TMO. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $651.00 to $637.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $605.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $570.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $715.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $610.00 price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $607.43.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $404.27 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $455.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $511.36. The stock has a market cap of $152.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $390.50 and a 52-week high of $627.88.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.23 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 14.78%. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 10.09%.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.67, for a total transaction of $5,166,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,506,950.58. This represents a 7.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 3,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $532.52, for a total transaction of $2,010,263.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,759,736.32. This represents a 25.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,075 shares of company stock worth $7,305,942 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

