Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Increases Stock Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 1,120.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,125 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 20,312 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $7,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,275 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in ANSYS by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,651 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in ANSYS by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,367 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in ANSYS by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,298 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,499 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ANSYS alerts:

ANSYS Stock Down 1.3%

ANSYS stock opened at $343.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $316.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $332.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $30.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.21. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $275.06 and a 52 week high of $363.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The software maker reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.11). ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 22.62%. The firm had revenue of $504.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.81 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total value of $60,002.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,032.30. This trade represents a 5.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANSS has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ANSYS

About ANSYS

(Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.