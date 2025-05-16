Shell Asset Management Co. Has $6.22 Million Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 51,478 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,790 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $6,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,486,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,384,763 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $288,056,000 after purchasing an additional 356,932 shares in the last quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,894,000. Finally, Nia Impact Advisors LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 23,492 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 2.3%

AMD opened at $114.99 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.48 and a fifty-two week high of $187.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a market capitalization of $186.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.53 and a 200-day moving average of $115.48.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.36%. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $1,670,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,713,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,607,893.70. This trade represents a 1.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 target price (down from $140.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. KeyCorp cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target (down from $150.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.45.

View Our Latest Research Report on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.