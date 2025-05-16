Quadcap Wealth Management LLC Sells 45 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Quadcap Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Stock Performance

NYSE DE opened at $516.85 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $340.20 and a 1 year high of $531.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $467.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $453.46.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $11.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 27.31%. Analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.72%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 24,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.61, for a total transaction of $12,304,993.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 74,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,484,675.58. This trade represents a 24.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus set a $510.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $480.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $501.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Deere & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $546.00 price objective (down from $550.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $462.44.

Read Our Latest Report on Deere & Company

About Deere & Company

(Free Report)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.