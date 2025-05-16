Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Acquires 1,759 Shares of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Horizon Bancorp were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 24,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 362.6% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Finally, Rhino Investment Partners Inc lifted its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhino Investment Partners Inc now owns 530,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Horizon Bancorp alerts:

Horizon Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of HBNC stock opened at $15.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.16. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.46 and a 52 week high of $19.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $698.96 million, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Horizon Bancorp Announces Dividend

Horizon Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HBNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.14. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The firm had revenue of $69.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.52 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 4th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HBNC

About Horizon Bancorp

(Free Report)

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers checking, saving, money market, certificate of deposits, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits, as well as non-interest- and interest-bearing demand deposits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.