Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) Shares Acquired by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Free Report) by 77.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,280,783 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 998,423 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 2.80% of Accolade worth $7,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accolade by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 1,802,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,164,000 after buying an additional 665,112 shares in the last quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Accolade by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,585,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,423,000 after acquiring an additional 587,754 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Accolade by 2,233.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 531,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 509,093 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accolade by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 1,065,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after buying an additional 309,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Accolade by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 580,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after buying an additional 290,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Accolade alerts:

Accolade Price Performance

ACCD stock opened at $7.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.75. Accolade, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.08 and a 12-month high of $7.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $575.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on ACCD shares. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $7.03 price objective on shares of Accolade in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler cut Accolade from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.51.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACCD

Accolade Company Profile

(Free Report)

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based intelligent technology and multimodal support from a team of advocates and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women’s health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and primary care physicians.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.