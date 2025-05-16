Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) Shares Acquired by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Free Report) by 77.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,280,783 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 998,423 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 2.80% of Accolade worth $7,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accolade by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 1,802,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,164,000 after buying an additional 665,112 shares in the last quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Accolade by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,585,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,423,000 after acquiring an additional 587,754 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Accolade by 2,233.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 531,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 509,093 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accolade by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 1,065,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after buying an additional 309,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Accolade by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 580,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after buying an additional 290,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.
Accolade Price Performance
ACCD stock opened at $7.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.75. Accolade, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.08 and a 12-month high of $7.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $575.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACCD
Accolade Company Profile
Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based intelligent technology and multimodal support from a team of advocates and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women’s health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and primary care physicians.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Accolade
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Walmart Stock Alert: Big Price Move Expected Soon
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- An Acquisition Just Made Dick’s the Most Exciting Stock in Retail
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Microsoft and OpenAI Just Hit Reset—Here’s Why MSFT Stock Wins
Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.