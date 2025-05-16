PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Shares Purchased by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Free Report) by 176.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,010 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,813 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 0.27% of PAR Technology worth $7,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $1,796,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 431.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,536 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,310,000 after purchasing an additional 51,578 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 201.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 88,991 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,467,000 after purchasing an additional 59,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $2,067,000.

Get PAR Technology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on PAR. StockNews.com raised shares of PAR Technology to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Monday. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.86.

PAR Technology Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of PAR stock opened at $69.47 on Friday. PAR Technology Co. has a 1-year low of $41.86 and a 1-year high of $82.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -277.87 and a beta of 1.76.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $103.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.16 million. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 8.99%. PAR Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PAR Technology Co. will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

About PAR Technology

(Free Report)

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PAR Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAR Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.