Analysts Set Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Price Target at $252.25

Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $252.25.

LFUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Baird R W downgraded Littelfuse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Littelfuse from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Littelfuse from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $216.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.38. Littelfuse has a 1 year low of $142.10 and a 1 year high of $275.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.89.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $554.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.60 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Littelfuse will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 22nd. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.81%.

In related news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 1,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.50, for a total transaction of $291,707.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,180,062.50. This trade represents a 19.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LFUS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the 4th quarter worth about $131,579,000. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 618,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,628,000 after buying an additional 176,243 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,865,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 60,177.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 113,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,295,000 after buying an additional 113,134 shares during the period. Finally, BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,250,000. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

