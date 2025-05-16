Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Purchases 2,141 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,141 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $4,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 77,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,061,000 after purchasing an additional 17,900 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased its stake in Zscaler by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at $303,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at $787,000. Finally, Kera Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at $1,869,000. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on ZS shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on Zscaler from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $207.00 price target on shares of Zscaler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Zscaler from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.44.

Insider Activity at Zscaler

In other news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 190,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.69, for a total value of $38,227,431.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,580,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,822,344.90. The trade was a 6.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 2,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.15, for a total value of $573,153.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,425,951.05. This represents a 2.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 209,234 shares of company stock worth $42,030,790 over the last three months. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $245.92 on Friday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.45 and a 52 week high of $247.28. The firm has a market cap of $38.05 billion, a PE ratio of -983.68 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $209.13 and its 200-day moving average is $201.55.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Stories

