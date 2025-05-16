Ethic Inc. Has $439,000 Stake in V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX)

Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in shares of V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in V2X were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of V2X by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of V2X by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of V2X in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of V2X in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of V2X by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VVX shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on V2X from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup started coverage on V2X in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on V2X in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on V2X from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on V2X from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.67.

V2X Stock Performance

Shares of VVX stock opened at $52.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.27. V2X, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.08 and a 52 week high of $69.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.33 and a 200-day moving average of $51.92.

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. V2X had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that V2X, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

V2X Profile

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients worldwide. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian, and international clients. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mclean, Virginia.

