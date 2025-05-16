StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) Lowered to Hold Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.
StealthGas Stock Down 1.6%
Shares of NASDAQ:GASS opened at $5.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $199.69 million, a P/E ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.28. StealthGas has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $8.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.55.
StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. StealthGas had a net margin of 40.87% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $40.25 million for the quarter.
StealthGas Company Profile
StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users worldwide. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer, as well as ammonia; refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel; and edible oils and chemicals.
