StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) Lowered to Hold Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

StealthGas Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:GASS opened at $5.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $199.69 million, a P/E ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.28. StealthGas has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $8.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.55.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. StealthGas had a net margin of 40.87% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $40.25 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of StealthGas

StealthGas Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GASS. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of StealthGas during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in StealthGas by 701.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,263 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 8,982 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in StealthGas during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in StealthGas in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in StealthGas by 5,542.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 14,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 14,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users worldwide. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer, as well as ammonia; refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel; and edible oils and chemicals.

Featured Stories

