TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Holdings Trimmed by Man Group plc

Man Group plc reduced its position in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 38.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 867,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 545,874 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.20% of TechnipFMC worth $25,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 393.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TechnipFMC Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE FTI opened at $31.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. TechnipFMC plc has a 1-year low of $22.12 and a 1-year high of $33.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.22. The company has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.98.

TechnipFMC Dividend Announcement

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 20.11%. TechnipFMC’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC plc will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 20th. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.83.

Insider Activity at TechnipFMC

In other news, Director Carvalho Filho Eleazar De sold 9,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total value of $279,178.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 100,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,004,301.76. This trade represents a 8.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Justin Rounce sold 42,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total transaction of $1,119,825.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,207 shares in the company, valued at $3,722,495.85. This trade represents a 23.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 61,706 shares of company stock worth $1,651,665. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TechnipFMC Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

