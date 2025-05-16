Man Group plc Decreases Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Man Group plc decreased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 40.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 24,377 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $25,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 118.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $584.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $63.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.43. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $520.50 and a fifty-two week high of $1,211.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $602.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $686.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.83 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s payout ratio is currently 8.96%.

A number of brokerages have commented on REGN. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $940.00 to $810.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Leerink Partners upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $762.00 to $834.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $917.00 to $804.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $890.60.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

