Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $2.05 Million Stock Holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 29.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,810 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 14,348 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $2,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,584,155 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $156,807,000 after acquiring an additional 85,950 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,199,787 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $146,502,000 after acquiring an additional 117,351 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,447,665 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $87,844,000 after acquiring an additional 70,332 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,393,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,019,072 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $61,837,000 after acquiring an additional 279,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on NFG. StockNews.com raised National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on National Fuel Gas from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.67.

NFG stock opened at $81.05 on Friday. National Fuel Gas has a 1-year low of $53.03 and a 1-year high of $83.35. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -578.89 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.99 and its 200-day moving average is $69.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $729.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.81 million. National Fuel Gas had a positive return on equity of 15.96% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 479.07%.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

