Ethic Inc. Invests $472,000 in PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG)

Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,150 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000. Ethic Inc. owned 0.13% of PrimeEnergy Resources at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in PrimeEnergy Resources by 185.7% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,108 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources during the fourth quarter worth $815,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $246,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources by 31.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,629 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources by 363.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,270 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 5,702 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at PrimeEnergy Resources

In other PrimeEnergy Resources news, major shareholder Rothschild Robert De acquired 1,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $195.29 per share, with a total value of $198,609.93. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 236,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,266,739.77. This trade represents a 0.43% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 61.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PrimeEnergy Resources Stock Performance

Shares of PNRG stock opened at $180.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. PrimeEnergy Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $100.22 and a 1-year high of $243.49. The company has a market capitalization of $301.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.25.

PrimeEnergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $60.53 million for the quarter. PrimeEnergy Resources had a return on equity of 32.76% and a net margin of 27.73%.

PrimeEnergy Resources Profile

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company owns leasehold, mineral, and royalty interests in producing and non-producing oil and gas properties; and operates approximately 534 active wells and owns non-operating interests and royalties in 952 additional wells.

