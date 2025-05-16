Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $2.09 Million Stock Holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,292 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $2,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOYA. Ethic Inc. boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 12,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 185.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 55,284 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 120,010 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Crestline Management LP boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 8,363 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,391 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Voya Financial Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:VOYA opened at $68.91 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Voya Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $52.43 and a one year high of $84.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.95.

Voya Financial Announces Dividend

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.56. Voya Financial had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VOYA shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Voya Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.08.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Voya Financial

Voya Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.