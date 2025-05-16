NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

NACCO Industries Trading Up 4.4%

Shares of NC opened at $36.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.34. The company has a market capitalization of $273.49 million, a P/E ratio of -15.84 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 2.39. NACCO Industries has a 1-year low of $25.19 and a 1-year high of $39.65.

Get NACCO Industries alerts:

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. NACCO Industries had a negative net margin of 7.94% and a positive return on equity of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $65.57 million for the quarter.

NACCO Industries Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of NACCO Industries

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.2275 dividend. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. NACCO Industries’s payout ratio is currently 19.65%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NC. Barclays PLC grew its position in NACCO Industries by 365.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 5,499 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of NACCO Industries by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of NACCO Industries by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 36,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in NACCO Industries by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 19,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NACCO Industries by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 86,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

NACCO Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the natural resources business. The company operates through three segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining, and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment operates surface coal mines under long-term contracts with power generation companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NACCO Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NACCO Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.