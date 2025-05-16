Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Buys New Stake in Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 250,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,578,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AUR. Uber Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation during the fourth quarter worth about $2,053,632,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation during the fourth quarter worth about $45,772,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,671,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237,609 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,020,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 4,796,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753,757 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Aurora Innovation alerts:

Aurora Innovation Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:AUR opened at $6.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.51 and a beta of 2.76. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $10.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Aurora Innovation ( NASDAQ:AUR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Analysts expect that Aurora Innovation, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AUR. TD Cowen began coverage on Aurora Innovation in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Aurora Innovation from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Aurora Innovation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aurora Innovation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Aurora Innovation

Aurora Innovation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.