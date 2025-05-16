Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Reduces Holdings in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its position in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,807 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $1,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Boise Cascade by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,267 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Boise Cascade by 174.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 90,366 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,739,000 after buying an additional 57,403 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Boise Cascade by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 446,350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,053,000 after buying an additional 12,963 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Boise Cascade by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Boise Cascade by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 208,323 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,761,000 after buying an additional 5,281 shares during the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boise Cascade Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of BCC stock opened at $91.09 on Friday. Boise Cascade has a fifty-two week low of $84.53 and a fifty-two week high of $155.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Boise Cascade Announces Dividend

Boise Cascade ( NYSE:BCC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BCC shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Boise Cascade from $134.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Boise Cascade from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Boise Cascade from $136.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Boise Cascade from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Jeffrey Robert Strom sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total value of $450,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,810,585.46. The trade was a 10.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kristopher J. Matula sold 553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total value of $57,047.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,351,292.84. This trade represents a 4.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

