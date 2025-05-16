Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HUN. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Huntsman from $20.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Huntsman from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Huntsman from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Alembic Global Advisors cut Huntsman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Huntsman from an “overweight” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Huntsman currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.
Get Our Latest Report on Huntsman
Huntsman Trading Down 2.4%
Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Huntsman had a negative return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Huntsman will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.
Huntsman Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is -109.89%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntsman
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Huntsman by 177.9% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Huntsman in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 1,717.9% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 84.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Huntsman
Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Huntsman
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Walmart Stock Alert: Big Price Move Expected Soon
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- An Acquisition Just Made Dick’s the Most Exciting Stock in Retail
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Microsoft and OpenAI Just Hit Reset—Here’s Why MSFT Stock Wins
Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.