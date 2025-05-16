Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) Shares Purchased by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO – Free Report) by 87.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 552,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257,497 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Gatos Silver were worth $7,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GATO. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Gatos Silver by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 11,023 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Gatos Silver in the 4th quarter valued at about $799,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in Gatos Silver in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Gatos Silver by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 281,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,939,000 after acquiring an additional 6,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Gatos Silver by 1,332.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 9,410 shares in the last quarter. 44.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gatos Silver Price Performance

NYSE GATO opened at $14.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.87. Gatos Silver, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.57 and a 1-year high of $20.31.

About Gatos Silver

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver deposits. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Los Gatos District, including the Cerro Los Gatos mine in Chihuahua, Mexico.

