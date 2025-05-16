Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Position Raised by Man Group plc

Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 296.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,256 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,172 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned about 0.27% of Teleflex worth $22,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFX. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Teleflex during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Teleflex by 81.2% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 279 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 238.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 308 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on TFX. Raymond James downgraded shares of Teleflex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Teleflex from $191.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Mizuho set a $155.00 price objective on Teleflex in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Citizens Jmp lowered Teleflex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (down previously from $255.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teleflex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.63.

Shares of NYSE:TFX opened at $126.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $133.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.88. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.17. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12-month low of $120.06 and a 12-month high of $249.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $700.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.37 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 7.85%. Teleflex’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 20th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.90%.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

