MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Sold by Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP decreased its position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDB. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 11,057.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 296,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,119,000 after purchasing an additional 294,228 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth about $2,794,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 428.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 4,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Srdjan Tanjga sold 525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $90,961.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,406 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,903.56. This trade represents a 7.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.05, for a total value of $258,464.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 83,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,486,932.25. This represents a 1.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,423 shares of company stock valued at $7,148,369. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MDB. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of MongoDB from $420.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. UBS Group set a $350.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of MongoDB from $340.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.78.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $190.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $175.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.84. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.78 and a 1-year high of $379.06. The company has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a PE ratio of -69.53 and a beta of 1.49.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.45). MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $548.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

