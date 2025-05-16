HC Wainwright Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Stock Price

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $5.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Blink Charging’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2029 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BLNK. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target (down from $4.00) on shares of Blink Charging in a report on Friday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Blink Charging from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Benchmark cut their price target on Blink Charging from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Blink Charging from $1.00 to $0.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Blink Charging from $3.00 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blink Charging currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.61.

Get Blink Charging alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Blink Charging

Blink Charging Price Performance

Shares of BLNK opened at $0.71 on Wednesday. Blink Charging has a 12 month low of $0.63 and a 12 month high of $3.75. The stock has a market cap of $73.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 3.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.23.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 25.50% and a negative net margin of 104.02%. The firm had revenue of $30.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. Blink Charging’s quarterly revenue was down 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Blink Charging will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Blink Charging by 238.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 173,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 122,367 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its position in shares of Blink Charging by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 327,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 102,036 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 935,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 116,758 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Blink Charging by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 48,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 18,110 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Blink Charging by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 130,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 10,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.64% of the company’s stock.

About Blink Charging

(Get Free Report)

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, manufactures, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blink Charging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blink Charging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.