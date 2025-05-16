Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Shares of NYSE CM opened at $65.76 on Tuesday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of $46.99 and a 1-year high of $67.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th were given a $0.6723 dividend. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.03%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $570,477,000. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at $424,386,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,387,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $783,613,000 after purchasing an additional 4,321,451 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 31.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,581,914 shares of the bank’s stock worth $595,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the first quarter valued at $124,797,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

