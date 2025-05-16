Man Group plc Acquires Shares of 905,105 Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 905,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,040,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CNK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Cinemark by 402.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 380.0% in the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Cinemark by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cinemark by 198.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Cinemark

In other news, EVP Melissa Thomas sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total value of $226,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,630,724.24. This trade represents a 3.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wanda Marie Gierhart sold 9,119 shares of Cinemark stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $246,213.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 147,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,980,178. This trade represents a 5.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cinemark Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNK opened at $31.82 on Friday. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $16.32 and a one year high of $36.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.32). Cinemark had a return on equity of 65.83% and a net margin of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $540.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Cinemark Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Cinemark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Cinemark from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cinemark from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on Cinemark from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cinemark presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.80.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

