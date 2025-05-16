Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Takes $336,000 Position in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,355,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Fortune Brands Innovations by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 68,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,681,000 after acquiring an additional 3,588 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in Fortune Brands Innovations by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 160,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,007,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. Eisler Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,003,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Fortune Brands Innovations by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 51,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortune Brands Innovations alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FBIN shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial set a $65.00 price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortune Brands Innovations currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Kristin Papesh purchased 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $61.99 per share, with a total value of $29,941.17. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,177.83. This represents a 6.77% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Performance

Shares of FBIN stock opened at $54.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.81. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.21 and a 52 week high of $90.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.49.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 22.05%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Fortune Brands Innovations Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 27th. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.33%.

Fortune Brands Innovations Profile

(Free Report)

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.