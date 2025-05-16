D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Purchases 318,717 Shares of Gigcapital7 Corp. (NASDAQ:GIG)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Gigcapital7 Corp. (NASDAQ:GIG – Free Report) by 64.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 815,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 318,717 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Gigcapital7 were worth $8,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Gigcapital7 in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,580,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gigcapital7 in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,600,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Gigcapital7 in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,175,000. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new position in Gigcapital7 in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,580,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in Gigcapital7 in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,372,000.

Get Gigcapital7 alerts:

Gigcapital7 Trading Up 0.2%

Gigcapital7 stock opened at $10.25 on Friday. Gigcapital7 Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.89 and a twelve month high of $10.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.16.

Gigcapital7 Profile

GigCapital7 Corp. is a blank check company or special purpose acquisition company. It was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded by Avishay S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gigcapital7 Corp. (NASDAQ:GIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gigcapital7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gigcapital7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.