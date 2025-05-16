Promising Travel Stocks Worth Watching – May 14th

Alibaba Group, Costco Wholesale, SoFi Technologies, Affirm, Booking, Delta Air Lines, and BigBear.ai are the seven Travel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Travel stocks are shares of publicly traded companies in the travel and tourism sector—such as airlines, hotel chains, cruise lines, car rental firms, and online travel agencies. Their performance mirrors consumer demand for leisure and business travel and is influenced by economic cycles, seasonality, fuel prices, and geopolitical or regulatory events. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Travel stocks within the last several days.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded up $2.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.66. 13,880,419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,549,619. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Alibaba Group has a 52-week low of $71.80 and a 52-week high of $148.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $124.03 and its 200-day moving average is $106.70.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $2.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $996.67. 1,164,518 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,032,065. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.52, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.98. Costco Wholesale has a 52-week low of $771.43 and a 52-week high of $1,078.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $957.50 and its 200-day moving average is $965.16.

SoFi Technologies (SOFI)

SoFi Technologies, Inc. provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

SoFi Technologies stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.07. 62,947,493 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,322,002. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.89. SoFi Technologies has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $18.42. The firm has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of 38.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Affirm (AFRM)

Affirm Holdings, Inc. operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

Affirm stock traded up $2.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.89. 11,824,989 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,515,927. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.88. Affirm has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $82.53. The firm has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a PE ratio of -87.52 and a beta of 3.66. The company has a current ratio of 11.26, a quick ratio of 11.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Booking (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Booking stock traded down $54.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5,207.76. 109,848 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,967. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4,689.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4,862.12. Booking has a 12-month low of $3,180.00 and a 12-month high of $5,337.24. The firm has a market cap of $169.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42.

Delta Air Lines (DAL)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Shares of DAL traded down $2.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.82. The company had a trading volume of 7,973,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,440,550. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.46. Delta Air Lines has a 1 year low of $34.74 and a 1 year high of $69.98.

BigBear.ai (BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

Shares of NYSE BBAI traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.80. 104,533,981 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,866,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. BigBear.ai has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $10.36. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 3.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.65.

