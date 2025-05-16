D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 43,584 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 72.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,254 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 43,584 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $7,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 453.3% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 83 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gartner Stock Up 0.1%

Gartner stock opened at $446.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $366.05 and a 12 month high of $584.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $421.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $480.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gartner

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.26. Gartner had a return on equity of 116.56% and a net margin of 20.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Eileen Serra sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.77, for a total value of $587,724.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $796,855.79. This represents a 42.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John J. Rinello sold 109 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.35, for a total value of $47,562.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,228. This represents a 3.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,001 shares of company stock worth $2,736,801 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on IT. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Gartner from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Gartner from $605.00 to $557.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Gartner from $622.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Gartner from $564.00 to $555.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Gartner from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $518.67.

About Gartner

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

