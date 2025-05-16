Cresset Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN)

Cresset Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN – Free Report) by 41.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,133 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of VanEck Long Muni ETF worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Long Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth $59,622,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in VanEck Long Muni ETF by 115.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 497,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,888,000 after purchasing an additional 266,546 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group acquired a new position in VanEck Long Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth $4,561,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Long Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,860,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC grew its stake in VanEck Long Muni ETF by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 617,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,043,000 after purchasing an additional 202,781 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Long Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck Long Muni ETF Price Performance

MLN opened at $17.07 on Friday. VanEck Long Muni ETF has a 12 month low of $16.08 and a 12 month high of $18.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.61.

VanEck Long Muni ETF Profile

The VanEck Long Muni ETF (MLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of at least 17 years. MLN was launched on Jan 2, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Long Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Long Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.