D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 497,289 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 38,652 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 1.06% of Daktronics worth $8,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DAKT. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Daktronics by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Daktronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Knott David M Jr purchased a new stake in Daktronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Retirement Solution LLC purchased a new stake in Daktronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Daktronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000. 61.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Daktronics in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company.

Daktronics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DAKT opened at $14.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.85. Daktronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.24 and a 1 year high of $19.89. The company has a market capitalization of $739.41 million, a PE ratio of 59.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Andrew David Siegel acquired 2,500 shares of Daktronics stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $28,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,629. The trade was a 6.11% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Daktronics Profile

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic scoreboards, programmable display systems and large screen video displays for sporting, commercial, and transportation applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International segments.

