D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Raises Position in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) by 28.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 800,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177,418 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $8,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ASX. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in ASE Technology by 166.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in ASE Technology by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in ASE Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in ASE Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC grew its stake in ASE Technology by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 10,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,327 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Get ASE Technology alerts:

ASE Technology Price Performance

NYSE ASX opened at $10.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.73. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $6.94 and a 52-week high of $12.86. The company has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.20.

ASE Technology Profile

ASE Technology ( NYSE:ASX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). ASE Technology had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.62 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; commercial complex, after-sales, and support services; manages parking lot services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASE Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASE Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.