Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO) Shares Purchased by TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its holdings in Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Free Report) by 128.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,672 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.’s holdings in Ero Copper were worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ERO. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Ero Copper by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,890,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,450,000 after purchasing an additional 715,999 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Ero Copper by 400.2% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 818,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,026,000 after buying an additional 654,684 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Ero Copper by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,101,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,850,000 after buying an additional 441,413 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ero Copper during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,509,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ero Copper by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,909,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,645,000 after buying an additional 198,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on ERO shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Ero Copper in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Desjardins initiated coverage on shares of Ero Copper in a report on Friday, April 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ero Copper in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ero Copper has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

Ero Copper Price Performance

ERO opened at $12.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.29 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.01 and a 200-day moving average of $14.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.68. Ero Copper Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.30 and a 1-year high of $24.34.

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $122.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.26 million. Ero Copper had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 11.30%. Equities analysts expect that Ero Copper Corp. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ero Copper Profile

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

