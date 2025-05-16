Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Has $380,000 Stock Holdings in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP decreased its position in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,979 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Synaptics by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,979,894 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $380,059,000 after acquiring an additional 51,498 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,907,880 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $374,569,000 after purchasing an additional 93,155 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,891,227 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $144,338,000 after buying an additional 16,337 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,072,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,832,000 after buying an additional 59,647 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Synaptics by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,008,390 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,960,000 after purchasing an additional 74,433 shares during the period. 99.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $65.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.88. Synaptics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $41.80 and a 52-week high of $98.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.35 and its 200 day moving average is $69.65.

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. Synaptics had a return on equity of 1.61% and a net margin of 16.73%. The business had revenue of $266.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

SYNA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Synaptics from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on Synaptics from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Synaptics in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Synaptics in a report on Friday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.75.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

