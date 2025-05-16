Deutsche Bank AG Increases Stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 167,702 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,556 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $14,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,098,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,331,396,000 after buying an additional 1,333,809 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 5,687,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,102,000 after buying an additional 650,035 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,534,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,038,000 after buying an additional 666,635 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 10,037.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,330,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,514,000 after buying an additional 3,297,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,723,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,262,000 after buying an additional 293,859 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

VTWO opened at $84.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $69.38 and a 1-year high of $99.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.29.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a $0.2475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

