EP Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:NLR)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:NLR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF by 170.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 7,516 shares in the last quarter. SMART Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,328,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF by 2,375.0% during the fourth quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF alerts:

VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF stock opened at $88.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 0.59. VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $64.26 and a 12-month high of $97.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.95.

VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies in the global nuclear energy industry. NLR was launched on Aug 13, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.