EP Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:NLR)

Posted by on May 16th, 2025

EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:NLRFree Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF by 170.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 7,516 shares in the last quarter. SMART Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,328,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF by 2,375.0% during the fourth quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF stock opened at $88.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 0.59. VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $64.26 and a 12-month high of $97.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.95.

VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

The VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies in the global nuclear energy industry. NLR was launched on Aug 13, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:NLR)

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.