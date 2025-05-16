EP Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $110,000 in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Horizons LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Visionary Horizons LLC now owns 9,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EnRich Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter.

Get Avantis International Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of AVDE opened at $71.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.81. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.84. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $58.56 and a 52-week high of $71.05.

About Avantis International Equity ETF

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.