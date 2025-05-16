Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Acquires 161 Shares of National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its holdings in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,555 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in National Presto Industries were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in National Presto Industries by 274.1% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,971 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 7,306 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in National Presto Industries by 55.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,102,000 after acquiring an additional 14,663 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in National Presto Industries by 301.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,109 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 8,343 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in National Presto Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of National Presto Industries in the fourth quarter worth $246,000. 58.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of National Presto Industries stock opened at $87.13 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.04. National Presto Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.58 and a 1-year high of $103.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $622.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 0.49.

National Presto Industries ( NYSE:NPK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter. National Presto Industries had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $103.64 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. National Presto Industries’s payout ratio is 16.78%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of National Presto Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

National Presto Industries, Inc provides housewares and small appliance, defense, and safety products in North America. The company’s Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; vacuum sealers; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric knife sharpeners; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.

