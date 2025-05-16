Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Cuts Position in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP reduced its stake in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in TriNet Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $456,581,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in TriNet Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,992,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $271,585,000 after purchasing an additional 36,216 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,822,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $256,229,000 after buying an additional 1,398,573 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,898,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,282,000 after buying an additional 289,071 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,626,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $147,674,000 after purchasing an additional 305,165 shares in the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on TNET. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Thursday, March 13th. TD Cowen lowered shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $104.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th.

TriNet Group Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of NYSE:TNET opened at $85.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 0.91. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.43 and a 52 week high of $116.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.16, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.79.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.36 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 200.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

TriNet Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This is a positive change from TriNet Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. TriNet Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CTO Jeffery Jon Hayward sold 1,364 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $94,607.04. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 19,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,377,975.12. The trade was a 6.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 600 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $41,616.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,565,695.76. This trade represents a 1.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 38.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TriNet Group Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

