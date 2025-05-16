CoreCap Advisors LLC Sells 148 Shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM)

CoreCap Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Free Report) by 38.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IYM. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 146.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 224.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYM opened at $133.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $493.32 million, a P/E ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $130.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.05. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a 1 year low of $115.07 and a 1 year high of $153.55.

The iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a broad, market-cap-weighted index of US basic materials companies that includes raw materials such as metals, chemicals and forestry products. IYM was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

