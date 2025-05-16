SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.38.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SOFI shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Friday, January 24th. Citizens Jmp began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded shares of SoFi Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on SoFi Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling at SoFi Technologies

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoFi Technologies

In other SoFi Technologies news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 68,625 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total transaction of $867,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 655,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,280,691.52. The trade was a 9.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Kelli Keough sold 9,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total value of $141,724.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,617,329.18. The trade was a 5.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 100,172 shares of company stock valued at $1,271,115. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 6,208,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 620,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,560,000 after buying an additional 620,800 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $3,703,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $1,116,000. Kercheville Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,594,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 592,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,131,000 after purchasing an additional 67,779 shares in the last quarter. 38.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SoFi Technologies Stock Down 3.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $13.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.68, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.84. SoFi Technologies has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $18.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $763.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.93 million. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 3.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that SoFi Technologies will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.