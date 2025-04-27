TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Increases Position in SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN)

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its stake in shares of SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Free Report) by 53.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.’s holdings in SoundHound AI were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOUN. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its position in SoundHound AI by 13.8% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 29,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in SoundHound AI in the third quarter valued at $177,000. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the fourth quarter valued at $377,000. Finally, Stonehearth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the 4th quarter worth $303,000. 19.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at SoundHound AI

In related news, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 118,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total value of $1,174,189.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,903,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,840,303.90. This trade represents a 5.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James Ming Hom sold 51,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $524,759.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 638,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,544,174. This trade represents a 7.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 500,565 shares of company stock worth $4,999,726. 12.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SOUN has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of SoundHound AI from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of SoundHound AI to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on SoundHound AI from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SoundHound AI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.43.

SoundHound AI Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SOUN opened at $9.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -26.44 and a beta of 2.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.05. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.82 and a 1-year high of $24.98.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.58). SoundHound AI had a negative net margin of 163.58% and a negative return on equity of 55.58%. The business had revenue of $34.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 million. On average, equities analysts expect that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

SoundHound AI Profile

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

