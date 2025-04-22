Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Fayez Sarofim & Co

Fayez Sarofim & Co lessened its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 82,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $5,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CARR. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its position in Carrier Global by 6.6% in the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 280.5% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 34,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after buying an additional 25,594 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 176,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 224,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CARR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Carrier Global from $78.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $86.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $89.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.13.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

CARR stock opened at $58.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $53.50 and a 12 month high of $83.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 18.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.33%.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

