Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD – Free Report) by 59.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,477 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Relmada Therapeutics were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 206.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 210,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 141,540 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 535.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 164,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 138,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 28.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,302,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,362,000 after acquiring an additional 289,490 shares during the last quarter. 45.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Relmada Therapeutics alerts:

Relmada Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RLMD opened at $0.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.18. Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $4.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.88.

Relmada Therapeutics Company Profile

Relmada Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RLMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.27). As a group, research analysts predict that Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

(Free Report)

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases (CNS) and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, and REL-1017), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the adjunctive or monotherapy treatment of major depressive disorder.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Relmada Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relmada Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.