Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.06 and last traded at $6.80, with a volume of 15192341 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.33.

EOSE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital lowered shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Roth Mkm lowered shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.70.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 2.11.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $10.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.77 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,362,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,171,000 after purchasing an additional 59,762 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,978,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,193,000 after purchasing an additional 297,909 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 61,220.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,804,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796,626 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $16,632,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,510,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,205,000 after purchasing an additional 41,440 shares during the last quarter. 54.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility.

