Ground Rents Income Fund (LON:GRIO) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Ground Rents Income Fund PLC (LON:GRIO – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 27.45 ($0.37) and traded as low as GBX 27.40 ($0.36). Ground Rents Income Fund shares last traded at GBX 27.40 ($0.36), with a volume of 80,931 shares.

Ground Rents Income Fund Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 27.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 26.76. The company has a market cap of £25.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.38.

Ground Rents Income Fund Company Profile

The Company has been established to provide secure long-term performance through investment in long dated UK ground rents, which have historically had little correlation to traditional property asset classes and have seen their value remain consistent regardless of the underlying state of the economy.

